Melbet App Review 2021: Features, download, and more

Melbet ranks as one of the top betting destinations for Indian punters. The brand can be accessed in multiple ways and among them would be the betting app.

Steps involved in downloading the Melbet app

Download the App >

The Melbet app is available on Android and iOS platforms. The installation procedure differs between the two quite drastically. For Android users, the steps are:

Visiting the Melbet official site from the mobile dehttps://thebridge.in/gp-article/preparing-2021-pkl-everything-you-need-know-27580vice



Navigate to the mobile apps section and click to download the APK files

Modify the phone permissions in such a way that APK files from outside the Play Store work

Return to the APK file and finish the installation

The iOS user need not go through such a big process. They can just open up the App Store and search for 'Melbet app'. They would be directed to the official app, which can be downloaded and installed like any other app.





How to open an account with a Melbet promo code?



Once the Melbet app download has been completed, it can be used to create an account if the user already does not have one. The concentration process is extremely simple and the app will provide the registration page. Some of the necessary information required during signup would be named, country of residence, preferred currency, and more. A valid email address also needs to be entered during registration and it needs to be verified after the registration process is complete. Melbet app download is also followed up with verification of the user's phone number.

During the registration process, one can also provide a Melbet promo code that can help get attractive welcome offers.

Betting options available to users on the app

Get the Melbet App >

Sporting events that are available to bet upon

Melbet app comes with the same kind of coverage that is seen on the desktop site. Therefore, users have the opportunity to place money on sports like football, cricket, ice hockey, and more. It is largely common to witness football and cricket taking precedence in India, but Melbet does not have any major bias towards one sport or the other. There is undoubtedly a larger quantity of markets when trying to bet on these two sports. It is very unlikely that users will have anything to complain regarding the sports coverage provided by Melbet. Especially for a cricket punter, they would be able to place bets on

How to place bets on various markets on the app?

The process of placing bets using the Melbet app is very straightforward, as there are no 'cuts' in the options that are available to the user. Anyone who is already a member of the Melbet platform will be able to login with their username and password. This will be followed by the choice between pre-match and live bets. After clicking on a specific market, users will automatically be guided to the betting slip where one can add the stake that they are willing to place. After clicking on 'place to bet', users have successfully placed the wager.

Options available to deposit funds into the account

The banking options supported by the Melbet app are no different compared to the desktop site. The user will be able to make use of the payment options like Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, NETELLER, and many mobile banking options to place funds into the account. As long as the user has a minimum amount of 300 INR to deposit, they would not face any issues. The payment options provided by Melbet does not charge any fees from the user. Due to the support for Indian rupees, users will also save a lot of money on currency conversion charges.

Best features available on the Melbet app





Live betting



The live betting segment is a crucial feature of any sportsbook and the Melbet app does not fail to provide this section even on the smaller display. It makes its transition from the desktop site quite seamlessly and users are likely to place their bets with an amazing ease never seen before. The live markets could be particularly interesting when trying to place bets on popular events like the Premier League matches.

Latest news section

Apart from providing betting options on numerous sports, Melbet is also known for making it easy for punters to keep track of the latest developments that take place in the world of sports. This is done through the news section, where users will be able to filter information based on the requirements.

Broadcast of live events

The app from Melbet is also capable of providing access to live streams if and when it is available on the platform. The coverage of live events is a feature that has been around only for a small amount of time. During this period, Melbet has made drastic improvements to the overall network stability so that users are able to stream content as it is meant to be. Once the live broadcast featured is combined with the simultaneous access to live markets, it can open up a whole new world of possibilities.

Experience of using the app and design

Melbet has certainly put in a lot of effort to come up with the app design, which is very similar to the desktop site. The design is also very functional and one can reach the numerous sections on the app with minimal effort. There are also no issues of hanging or slow down even on older devices.

Summary verdict for the Melbet app – Good option

Melbet app download is a must-have for individuals who are already on the platform, as it gives a level of convenience that is unparalleled. Due to the app of the same set of features and design language, existing users will feel at home almost instantly. For the newcomers, Melbet app can be a breath of fresh air with its new design compared to competitors. Due to its availability on the iOS and Android devices, Melbet has been able to cover all the gaps.