'Indian squash will put up a great show in LA 2028 Olympics': Saurav Ghoshal

In October last year, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that squash would be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the sports fraternity finally got its due recognition.



Saurav Ghoshal, the nine-time Asian Games medallist, hopes for a solid showing by the Indian squash squad on the marquee multilateral event.

"This is something we've been working towards for the last 20 years. And when you have worked so hard for so long and then you finally get it, it tastes so much sweeter. It is a red-letter day for the sport of squash globally that we are into the Olympics. But I'm sure, with the athletes that we have at the world stage, we deserve that platform to showcase what we're all about and hopefully, the Indian squash squad will put up a great show in LA," said Ghosal on the sidelines of Prime Volleyball League.

At 37, Saurav is eager to compete in the Olympics in Los Angeles. He will be 41 then, but his unwavering attitude will keep him in contention.

At the Asian Games in October last year, Saurav, who created history in 2022 by winning India's first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games, won his maiden men's singles gold. But that hope was dashed when he suffered a heartbreaking 1-3 defeat to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the final.

Earlier, Saurav won a gold medal with the Indian men's team.

This was his fifth Asian Games men's singles medal and ninth overall.