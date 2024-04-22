Ramit Tandon's El Gouna journey ends in third round defeat

India's Ramit Tandon's commendable journey came to a close as he bowed out in the third round, at the El Gouna International Open squash tournament, On Monday. Tandon faced a formidable opponent in Peruvian world No 3 Diego Elias, who dominated the court with an authoritative performance.

The match, which lasted 35 minutes, saw Tandon struggling to match the pace and precision of Elias, ultimately conceding defeat in straight games with a scoreline of 11-2, 11-4, 11-2. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Tandon was unable to overcome the prowess of the former world number 1.

Not satisfied with last nights performance but looking at the positives this week! Such is sport- good days, bad days, sad days & mad days! Thankful for the support pouring in this week 🙏🇮🇳@PSAWorldTour @ElGounaSquash pic.twitter.com/4u4R9HtAUB — Ramit Tandon (@RamitTandon) April 22, 2024

Tandon, currently ranked 40th in the world, had showcased his talent earlier in the tournament by upsetting French world No 11 Victor Crouin in the second round. Prior to that, he comfortably dispatched Egyptian world No 62 Aly Hussein in his opening match, indicating his potential in the international squash circuit.



With his sights set on next month's World Championships in Egypt, Tandon's performance in the El Gouna International Open serves as valuable preparation for the challenges ahead.