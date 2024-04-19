Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Aman, Jaideep start with a win- Blog, Scores, updates, Results
Catch all the Live action from the men's freestyle wrestling at the first day of Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Four Indian men's freestyle wrestler will be in action at Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. They will be eyeing for the quota place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The finalists of each category will earn a ticket for Paris Olympics. The morning session will start at 10:00 AM IST
Wrestlers in action
Men's 57 KG - Aman, Men's 74 KG - Jaideep, Men's 97 KG - Deepak, Men's 125 KG - Sumit Malik
Stay tuned for updates:
Live Updates
