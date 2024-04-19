Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Aman, Jaideep start with a win- Blog, Scores, updates, Results

Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Four Indian men's freestyle wrestler will be in action at Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. They will be eyeing for the quota place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The finalists of each category will earn a ticket for Paris Olympics. The morning session will start at 10:00 AM IST

Wrestlers in action

Men's 57 KG - Aman, Men's 74 KG - Jaideep, Men's 97 KG - Deepak, Men's 125 KG - Sumit Malik

