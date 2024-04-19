Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Aman, Jaideep start with a win- Blog, Scores, updates, Results

Catch all the Live action from the men's freestyle wrestling at the first day of Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Aman, Jaideep start with a win- Blog, Scores, updates, Results
X

Freestyle Wrestler Aman Sehrawat

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 April 2024 5:37 AM GMT

Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Four Indian men's freestyle wrestler will be in action at Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. They will be eyeing for the quota place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The finalists of each category will earn a ticket for Paris Olympics. The morning session will start at 10:00 AM IST

Wrestlers in action

Men's 57 KG - Aman, Men's 74 KG - Jaideep, Men's 97 KG - Deepak, Men's 125 KG - Sumit Malik

Stay tuned for updates:

Live Updates

2024-04-19 03:59:29
Olympic QualifiersWrestlingDeepak Punia
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X