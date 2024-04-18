Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar pulls out of Paris Olympics

Elite Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has pulled out of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics owing to knee surgery, the athlete announced on Thursday.



Sreeshankar took to the social media platform Instagram to announce his decision.

"All my life, I've had the courage to look at a setback in the eye, accept situations I can't change, and work hard at dictating the outcomes of those I can. Unfortunately, in what feels like a nightmare, but is a reality, my Paris Olympic Games dream is over," Murali wrote on Instagram.

"I suffered a knee injury during training on Tuesday, and all the tests and consultations later, it's been decided that I would need surgery, ruling me out of the one single thing I have chased relentlessly all these years," the post read further.

"I will overcome this because that's what Mamba Mentality is all about. I will need your prayers, love, and positive energy. I may jump alone, but it takes a collective push before every leap. This is my biggest one yet," he concluded.

Murali's absence from the Paris Olympics will leave India without representation in the long jump as Jeswin Aldrin is yet to book his berth. Murali had confirmed his qualification after registering a jump of 8.41m at the Inter-State Athletics Championships last year in Bhubaneswar.

Commonwealth and Asian Athletics Championships medallist Murali won a silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. He also became the first Indian long jumper and third Indian athlete to finish in the top three of a Diamond League event last year.