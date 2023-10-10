Asian Games 2023: Indians with Double Podium Finish at the same event
Palak Gulia Gold, Esha Singh Silver
Shooting: Women's 10m Air Pistol
Sift Kaur Samr Gold, Ashi Chouksey Bronze
Shooting: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Ojas Pravin Deotale Gold, Abhishek Verma Silver
Archery: Men's Compound Individual
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Gold, Aditi Swami Bronze
Archery: Women's Compound Individual
Harinder Pal Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal Gold, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh Bronze
Squash: Mixed Doubles
Neeraj Chopra Gold, Kishore Jena Silver
Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw
Parul Chaudhary Silver, Priti Lamba Bronze
Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase
Ajay Kumar Saroj Silver, Jinson Johnson Bronze
Athletics: Men's 1500m
Kartik Kumar Silver, Gulveer Singh Bronze
Athletics: Men's 10000m
