Asian Games 2023: List of Indian Medalists in Rowing
Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls - Silver
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish Goliyan, Neeraj Maan, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Dhananjay Pande
Men's Coxed Eight - Silver
Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram
Men's Coxless Pair - Bronze
Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh
Men's Quadruple Sculls - Bronze
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish Goliyan
Men's Coxless Four - Bronze
