Supreme Court issues 'Show Cause' notice to Kalyan Chaubey over AIFF and IOA roles

The Supreme Court has issued a 'Show Cause' notice to Kalyan Chaubey, prompting him to justify why he should not be relieved of his roles as the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and joint secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). This move comes amidst allegations of Chaubey's alleged defiance of court orders and lack of cooperation in ongoing legal proceedings.

The Hon’ble court, after careful consideration of the matter, has expressed dissatisfaction with Chaubey's conduct, deeming it as a wilful defiance of court orders. Consequently, the court has warned of non-bailable warrants being issued against him if he fails to appear before the High Court as directed.

#BreakingNews 🚨| Supreme Court has issued a ‘Show Cause’ notice to Kalyan Chaubey as to why he should not be relieved of the AIFF President and IOA Joint Secretary posts, after failing to appear before Calcutta HC in an election petition.#IndianFootball ⚽️ | ℹ️ @barandbench pic.twitter.com/Qv9o0e2lNB — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) April 26, 2024

The order was passed in response to a petition alleging Chaubey's absence and lack of cooperation in an election petition filed by him in the Calcutta High Court. This latest development underscores the gravity of the situation, with the court emphasizing the importance of adherence to legal protocols and cooperation in judicial proceedings.



Kalyan Chaubey was elected as the joint-secretary of Indian Olympic Association in 2022, just two months after he took over the role of AIFF President.