DP Manu wins Asian silver medal with dramatic final throw: Watch

DP Manu put up an impressive comeback at the Asian Athletics Championship, securing a silver medal with a 81.01m throw.

His victory came a dramatic fight-off against Pakistan's Yasir Muhammad, who had come up with a personal best to push down Manu into 3rd spot before the final throw of the night.

When the javelin final started on Sunday, Manu had in fact taken the lead after the first throw. After a 78.2m throw in the first round, he was in the lead for the gold medal.

In the second round, he managed to improve his performance, throwing an impressive 79.83m, maintaining a comfortable lead of 2 meters in the gold medal spot. However, Roderik Genke Dean of Japan, had other plans. In the third round, Genke breached the 80m mark with an astounding 83.15m throw, snatching the gold medal position from Manu.

The competition grew fiercer and tense as DP Manu faced tough competition from Pakistan's Muhammad Yasir in the last round. Yasir's remarkable 79.93m throw pushed Manu down to the third spot momentarily. This was a new personal best for Yasir, who was competing in the absence of the injured Arshad Nadeem.

However, Manu didn't give up and, on his sixth attempt, he unleashed a spectacular 81.01m throw, securing the silver medal.

WATCH: DP Manu wins silver with a 81.01m throw

Athletics, #AsianAthleticsChampionships: It was a very pressure situation but DP Manu responded brilliantly in his final throw to overtake Yasir Muhammad of Pakistan.. Yasir had thrown 79.93m in his last throw to overtake Manu.. but Manu came up with an 81.01m throw to win🥈👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Mn89oSTAyR — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 16, 2023

DP Manu was the only Indian to be taking part in the javelin finals at the Asian Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra has skipped this meet to continue his training abroad as he prepares for the Athletics World Championships. Rohit Yadav, who had initially been part of the team alongside Manu, was pulled out later due to an injury.

Manu's personal best is 84.35. He is India's fourth best javelin thrower of all time behind Neeraj, Davinder Singh and Shivpal Singh.