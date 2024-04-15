Sajana, Asha receives maiden call-up for Indian women's cricket team

Women's Premier League stars Asha Sobhana and Sajana Sajeevan earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the five T20s against Bangladesh beginning April 28.

Leg-spinner Sobhana starred in RCB's triumphant campaign in the WPL with 12 wickets in 10 games at an average of 15.42.



Sajeevan, who played for Mumbai Indians, did well in the recently concluded Inter-Zonal red-ball event in Pune scoring a gritty 74 in the semifinals. She is also an off-spinner.

The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and will play a significant tour as the T20 World Cup will also take place in Bangladesh later this year.

Dayalan Hemalatha made a comeback to the squad while another star RCB performer Shreyanka Patil was also announced in the team.

The pacers in the side include Renuka Singh Thakur, young Titas Sadhu, and Pooja Vastrakar. Batter Jemimah Rodrigues missed out and her absence is unexplained at the moment.



Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who played for India after a successful WPL last year, is also part of the squad.

The matches will be played on April 28, April 30, May 2, May 6, and May 9.

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur,Titas Sadhu#BANvIND https://t.co/roM0RUyoQr pic.twitter.com/Wt6bWA8oN8 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 15, 2024

India's squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh



