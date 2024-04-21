Greco Roman wrestlers fall short of Paris quotas at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

India's Greco Roman wrestling contingent faced disappointment at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, failing to secure any berths for the Paris Games, on Sunday.

India's Greco Roman wrestling representation in the Olympics has been sparse, with the last appearance dating back to 2016 when Ravinder Khatri and Hardeep Singh competed in Rio de Janeiro.

When Will we have a better performance in Greco-Roman Wrestling



Only Sunil managed a win and nobody even managed to make the Quota Bout#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/kbxvQfk8OQ — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) April 21, 2024

Despite a spirited effort from Sunil in the 87kg category, who secured a victory against Japanese rival Soh Sakabe, the rest of the Indian wrestlers couldn't make a mark, exiting the competition after their initial rounds.



Sunil showcased resilience in his bout against Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, but ultimately fell short, losing 2-4 despite initially leading the match.

Ashu's challenge in the 67kg category was short-lived, succumbing to Uzbekistan's Abror Atabaev within two minutes via technical superiority.

The disappointment continued as Sumit (60kg), Vikas (77kg), Nitesh (97kg), and Naveen (130kg) were also unable to progress beyond the first round.

While India has secured four quotas for the Paris Games, all attributed to women wrestlers, hope remains with the upcoming World Qualifiers scheduled in Turkey from May 9. It presents one final opportunity for Indian Greco Roman wrestlers to secure berths for the prestigious event.