Bhavesh, Simranpreet emerge victorious in 2nd 25m pistol Olympic Selection Trials

Bhavesh Shekhawat and Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women's 25m pistol trials respectively at the second Olympic Selection Trials (OST) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges in New Delhi on Monday.



Bhavesh beat Anish Bhanwala quite comfortably. While Bhavesh shot 34, Anish finished at 29. Vijayveer Sidhu finished third with 22 hits.

Adarsh Singh (17) and Ankur Goel (13) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

On Sunday, Bhavesh was behind Anish and Vijayveer, but he pulled up his socks to emerge victorious in the second trial.



In the women's pistol event, Simranpreet dominated the trials, hitting 37 in the 10 series of five five-shots each to win the trials. She finished ahead of the winner of OST one Manu Bhaker, who ended with 35 hits.

Esha Singh was third in the standings with 30 hits, while Rhythm Sangwan (24), the second quota holder in the event, finished fourth while Abhidnya Patil (16) was fifth.



On Sunday, Manu had dominated the trials as she was well placed to retain her Olympic quota but Simranpreet Kaur edged past the Haryana shooter in the second trials.

Two more trials are scheduled in Bhopal.