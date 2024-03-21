Hyundai Motors along with GoSports invites applications for Para-Sports Program

In a path-breaking initiative to promote and help para-sports, GoSports Foundation in partnership with Hyundai Motor India Foundation has launched the Samarth Para-Sports Program.

The program is designed to provide a comprehensive platform for para-athletes to engage and excel in sports. The program will identify deserving para-athletes, enable structured all-rounded support, and give them the tools to succeed in their sport and beyond.

The program aims to support Indian para-athletes in the following sports – Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para-Badminton, Wheelchair Tennis, Para Archery, and Para-Cycling to promote inclusivity, foster a culture of innovation, and bring impact in the para-sports ecosystem to inspire the nation.

Post Tokyo Paralympics, Para Sports has been on a constant rise in India with more achievements at the International level.

From Sheetal Devi becoming the world's number one Para-Archer in the compound category to Palak Kohli winning a medal at the BWF World Championships, the rise has been phenomenal.

The Indian contingent at the 2023 Asian Para Games won a total of 111 medals surpassing their able-bodied counterparts.

Recently, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to include 200 para-athletes in different National Centers of Excellence. In such an important phase, Samarth will further boost the Para-Sports ecosystem.

To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE

If you are a Para-Athlete and wish to apply for the scholarship, CLICK HERE