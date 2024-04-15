Sumit Nagal achieves career-high ATP ranking of 80, Rohan Bopanna loses WR 1

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has reached a career-high men's singles ranking of 80 on the ATP rankings, marking a significant milestone for him and Indian tennis, on Monday.

Nagal's remarkable journey included competing in tournaments since January, notably making his mark in the Australian Open qualifiers and excelling in Challenger tennis events across India.

His participation in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters further showcased Nagal's talent as he faced tough opponents. Despite a valiant effort, Nagal was eventually edged out by Holger Rune in the second round after the Indian player won three straight matches against higher-ranked players.

Following his fabulous run at the #MonteCarloMasters last week, Sumit Nagal is now WR 8️⃣0️⃣ - up by 13 places 📈#Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/jXQwzqedCg — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 15, 2024

Notably, he had defeated eighth-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifiers and overcame third-seeded Facundo Díaz Acosto to secure a spot in the main draw. His victory against World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi in the first round marked a historic moment, making him the first Indian to win a main draw match at the Monte Carlo Masters and the first from the country to win a main draw match at one of the three Masters 1000 events held on clay.

Earlier this year, Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the Australian Open in 11 years, pocketing $118,000 in the process. In February, he won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Tour event, which helped him to rise to 97. Earlier this month, he went up two places before making the 13-place jump to attain his career-best ranking.

Looking ahead, Nagal aims to break into the top 50 rankings and is anticipated to compete in the Paris Olympics, where he will represent India on the global stage.

Meanwhile, in doubles, veteran Indian player Rohan Bopanna dropped out of the number one spot in the ATP doubles rankings, losing it to his partner Matthew Ebden. The Indo-Australian duo faced elimination in the round of 16 men's doubles in Monte Carlo after a tough match against Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

