Asian Games 2023: Complete list of Indian squads — Full contingent

The 2023 Asian Games is slated to be held later this year from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The continental event will feature a total of 42 sports this time.

Most sports federations have released their list of athletes who will go to the Games. Announcements on some sports, like Athletics, are still pending. Some other sports, like Rugby, are currently conducting national camps, from which the final team will be selected.

Complete list of all Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2022 Asian Games:

Archery

Men - Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das (Recurve); Ojas Deotale, Rajat Chauhan, Prathamesh Jawkar (Compound)

Women - Aditi Jaiswal, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur (Recurve); Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Sakshi Chaudhary (Compound)

Badminton

Men - HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/ MR Arjun, Rohan Kapoor, Sai Pratheek K

Women - PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, N Sikki Reddy

Boxing

Men - Deepak Bhoria, Sachin Siwach, Shiva Thapa, Nishant Dev, Lakshya Chahar, Sanjeet, Narender Berwal

Women - Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Chaudhary, Lovlina Borgohain

Bridge

Men - Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare - Men Team

Women - Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel - Women's Team

Mixed Team - Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar

Chess

Men - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna

Women - Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B

Cricket

Men - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh

Women - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry, Anusha Bareddy

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakirti Singh, Sudipti Hejala, Ashish Limaye, Raju Singh Bhadoria, Apoorva Dabade, Vikas Kumar, Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, Zahaan Setalvad, Amar Sarin

Esports

Charanjot Singh, Karman Singh Tikka, Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas, Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, Sanindhya Malik, Darshan, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Shubham

Fencing

Men - Sunil Kumar, Shankar Pandey, Udayvir Singh, Sherjin, Arjun, Dev, Bibish Kathireshan, Akash Kumar, Karan Singh Gurjar, Gisho Kumaresan, Vishal Thapar, Abhay Shinde

Women - Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, Yashkeerat Kaur, Jyotika Dutta, Radhika Awati, Mariya Akshita, V. P. Mahalakshmi, Jenisha, Bhavani Devi, Jagmeet Kaur, Rishika Khujuria, Joshna Christy Jose

Field Hockey

Men Team**

Women Team**

Football

Men - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam,vSuresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri

Women Team**

Golf

Men - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi

Women - Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs

Gymnastics

Men - Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Gaurav Kumar, Satyajit Mondal

Women - Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta

Handball

Women Team**

Ju-Jitsu

Men - Kamal Singh, Tarun Yadav, Siddharth Singh, Akshat Sahu, Anniruddha Verma, Vinod Rana, Amarjeet Singh, Uma Maheshwar Reddy

Women - Nanvya Pandey, Anwesha Deb, Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain, Angitha Shyju, Nikita Choudhary, Kiran Kumari, Annu - Women’s 63kg

Rowing

Men - Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat, Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande

Women - Kiran, Anshika Bharti, Aswathi P.B, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha K.B., H Tendenthoi Devi, G Geetanjali

Rugby 7s

Women Team**

Sailing

Men - Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, Ebad Ali, K. C. Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar, Sudhanshu Shekhar

Women - Katya Ida Coelho, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, Ramya Sarvanan, Kiran Doiphode, Preethi Kongara

Sepak Takraw

Men Team (Regu and Quadrant)**

Women Team (Regu and Quadrant)**

Shooting

Men - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

Women - Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Divya T.S., Esha Singh, Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari, Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore

Squash

Men - Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu

Women - Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna

Table Tennis

Men - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah

Women - Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale

Tennis

Men - Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna, Saketh Myneni, Yuki Bhambri, Mukund Sasikumar

Women - Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, Sahaja Yamlapalli, Rutuja Bhosle, Prarthana Thombare, Vaidehi Chaudhari

Triathlon

Pragnya Mohan, Riddhi Kadam

Volleyball

Men Team**

Women Team**

Weightlifting

Men - Achinta Sheuli, N Ajith

Women - Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi

Wrestling

Men - Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia, Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, Sumit, Gyanender, Neeraj, Vikash, Sunil Kumar, Narinder Cheema, Naveen

Women - Pooja Gehlot, Vinesh Phogat, Mansi Ahlawat, Sonam Malik, Radhika, Kiran Bishnoi

-------------------------------------------------------------------

* Subject to change

** Players yet to be announced

This list will be updated as and when more athletes qualify.