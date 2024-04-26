U20 Asian Athletics: Indian athletes bag four gold on second day

Indian athletes continued their dominant show at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai as they clinched four gold medals on the second day of the tournament.

Ranvir Singh in men's 3000m steeplechase and Ekta Dey in women's 3000m steeplechase won the gold medals along with Anurag Singh Kaler in men's shot put and Pavana Nagaraj in women's long jump.

Ekta claimed gold with a time of 10:31.92 seconds, while Ranvir emerged victorious clocking 9:22.62 seconds.

Anurag Singh Kaler won the gold in the men's shot put with a distance of 19.23m as Indians added a total of seven medals to their kitty on this day.

Along with Kaler, the defending champion Siddharth Choudhary settled for bronze with a throw of 19.02m, scored in the second attempt. His other throws were below the 19m mark.

Double GOLD🥇 for 🇮🇳 in Steeplechase.💥



Ekta Pradeep in Women's 3000m Steeplechase ⏱️ 10:31:95 and Ranvir Kumar in Men's with 9:22:67 at #AsianU20 Athletics championships took India to 🔝.✨✨#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/3ek22ROuJ0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 25, 2024

Daughter National record holder in women's high jump Sahana Kumari, Pavana recorded a jump of 6.32m to claim the top honours in the women's long jump.



In the morning session, race walker Aarti set the ball rolling, winning a hard-fought bronze in the women's 10,000m. With her timing of 47:45.33, Aarti also breached the World U20 Athletics Championships qualification time of 49 minutes.

Amanat Kamboj, practicing at Patiala's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Punjab and supported by REC Limited, added a silver to the team's tally.

Her best throw was 50.45m and she also breached the qualification mark for the U20 World Athletics Championships.

Aman Choudhary won bronze in the men's 400m with a timing of 47.53 seconds while Vinod Singh clinched silver in men's 5000m with 14:09.44sec timing.

India won a total of nine medals on the second day including four gold, two silver, and three bronze.