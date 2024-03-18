'I learnt how to finish games after loss to DC': Richa Ghosh after hitting winning run in WPL final

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally ended its trophy drought thanks to the women in red taking down the Delhi Capitals in the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

One player who has been extremely important for their success is their wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, who hit the winning runs to break the trophy jinx of RCB.

"I was a bit nervous, but Perry calmed down and told me to go for my shots if the ball was there to be hit," remarked Richa Ghosh after the match. She made an unbeaten 17 including two boundaries that helped RCB cross the finishing line with relative ease.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18, Richa went into depth about the learnings from the heartbreaking defeat RCB endured at the hands of DC during the league phase. They lost the match by just one run and it was Richa who almost took the Challengers to victory thanks to a breathtaking 51 from just 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.



With RCB needing two runs from the last ball, Richa unfortunately got run out thereby handing DC the victory.

"Last time, we fell short by one run. I wanted to finish that game but was unable to. In today's match, I wanted to finish it and that's what I had planned on doing," noted Richa.

She then continued about how she had learnt her lesson from that painful night stating, "I learned a lot. I learned how to finish games after that loss to Delhi. Today, I got to execute and did not want it to go to the end"