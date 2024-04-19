BMW Open: Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti reach men's doubles final

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti put up a brave fight to reach the men's doubles final of the BMW Open at the MTTC Iphitos in Munich, Germany, on Friday.



The Indo-French pair defeated Austria's Alexander Erler and Lucas Mielder 6-1, 6-7, 10-7 in the semifinal.

This victory will further strengthen Yuki's chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics in doubles. Yuki quit men's singles to focus on men's doubles.

Bhambri and Olivetti have been in fine form of late. Earlier in the first round, they defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6, 10-6. Gille and Vliegen are the finalists of the French Open and champions of the Monte Carlo Masters.

In the quarterfinal, they won in straight sets against Evan King and Robert Galloway 6-3, 6-3.

Yuki and Olevetti into Munich Open finals! 🎾🔥



The 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 pair beat Austrians Erler/Miedler 6-1, 6(5)-7, 10-7 on their way to the ATP 250 final in 🇩🇪🙌#ATP250 | #Tennis pic.twitter.com/JoqkE0yMK5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 19, 2024

Earlier this month, Yuki and Albano reached the semifinals of the Marrakech Open, where they lost to second-seeded Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria. The unseeded Indo-French pair had lost the gruelling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 event.



In the final of the BMW Open, Yuki and Albano will face off against Theo Arribage and Victor Cornea, who defeated Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 7-6.

As a pair, Yuki and Albano will be chasing their first title. Yuki last won an ATP title in October 2023 at Brest, an ATP Challenger Tour title, in France. In fact, Albano was his opponent with the French player partnering USA's Galloway.