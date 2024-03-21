Para powerlifters Ashok and Paramjeet qualify for 2024 Paris Paralympics

Para-powerlifters Ashok Kumar and Paramjeet qualified for the 2024 Paralympics with silver medals on Day Two of the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt on Thursday.

Asian Games bronze medalist Ashok booked his Paralympics berth with a silver medal.

In a display of sheer strength and determination, Ashok lifted an impressive 192kg and 196kg respectively, securing the Silver medal. Despite a setback with his second lift being declared a no-lift, he cleared 196kg in his third attempt.



Currently ranked as the World No. 6, Ashok's outstanding performance in Egypt places him firmly on the qualification pathway for the highly anticipated Paris Paralympics 2024.

With his sights set on this prestigious event, Ashok exudes confidence and determination, stating, "To participate in the Paralympics is the dream of every para-athlete, and I am elated to have taken a significant step towards realizing that dream. I am determined to achieve greatness and bring glory to my country."

Parmjeet Kumar's Silver Medal Glory with a Spot at Paris Paralympics

Paramjeet Kumar's display of sheer strength and perseverance secured him the silver medal in the fiercely contested 49kg weight category. With lifts of 160kg and 166kg in his first two attempts, Parmjeet showcased his prowess, narrowly missing out on the gold.

Gold was won by Jordan’s Omar SH Qarada with a sequence of 170, 172 and 176kg while Bronze was earned by Muslim Al Sudani of Iraq with 165kg of best lift.

Furthermore, Parmjeet's outstanding performance has earned him a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Paralympics, as he currently holds the 6th rank in the world ranking.

Expressing his elation after the event, Parmjeet Kumar stated, "I am very happy with my performance, as I am progressing tournament by tournament." His words reflect the dedication and determination that have been the driving force behind his success.

Competing in the 41kg body weight category, Manpreet Kaur's remarkable performance earned her a bronze medal. With a lift of 86kg, Kaur showcased her strength and determination, marking a significant achievement for India on the international stage.