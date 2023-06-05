How is mental health negligence destroying Indian sports?

Mental health is a huge aspect of a person's well-being, more so when it comes to athletes however the topic is still considered a taboo in most parts of the country.

There is no shortage of instances when the lack of mind coaches and psychologists has hurt the chances of Indian athletes and teams on the international stage. Vinesh Phogat is one of the rare athletes who has campaigned for this issue, but where does the rest of the country stand?

We take a closer look. Watch:





