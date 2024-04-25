WATCH: Candidates champion D Gukesh arrives in Chennai, gets rousing welcome

Fans swamped history-making teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh as he returned to an enthusiastic reception in Chennai on Thursday after becoming the youngest challenger to the world title following his triumph at the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto.

Among the fans, hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight landed to greet the 17-year-old chess prodigy.

Despite Gukesh arriving at 3 am, the crowd built up as his arrival time came close. He was immediately flanked by the jubilant mass and had garlands around his neck as police escorted him out safely.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Winner of the FIDE Candidates 2024, Gukesh D receives a grand welcome as he arrives in Chennai.

"I feel very happy for this homecoming, this is a special achievement. I was in a good space since the beginning of the tournament, I had full confidence that I would emerge top in this tournament and luck was on my side as well," Gukesh said while talking to the media at the airport.



"It's good to see so many people enjoy chess...I thank the Tamil Nadu government. I thank my Appa, Amma, coach, friends, family, sponsor, and my school for being alongside me and playing an amazing role in helping me win this tournament," he added.

On Monday, Gukesh became the first Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament, which is held specifically to decide the challenger for the reigning world champion.



He became the youngest-ever challenger for the title, bettering the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago. The triumph entitles Gukesh to a clash against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China in the last quarter of the year.