Olympian Virdhawal Khade resigns from Government job to focus on coaching

Olympian swimmer Virdhawal Khade resigned from his government job in Maharashtra to focus on coaching the next generation of swimmers on Thursday.

“Excited to share that I have handed in my resignation to the Government of Maharashtra and left my position as a Tahasildar,” Virdhawal Khade shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Explaining the reason why he left his government job, Virdhawal wrote, “My next journey as a swim coach has only one goal- To give my best to get India an Olympic medal.”

Last year at the National Games 2023, Virdhawal announced his retirement from the domestic events.

“I am done with the domestic scene as the preparatory period is very hectic. I am yet to decide which international tournament will be my last but 2024 will be the last year for me,” Virhdhawal told The Bridge during the National Games in Goa.

With a stellar domestic and international career where he became the first ever Indian swimmer to clinch a medal at the Asian Games, Virdhawal wants to focus on a coaching career now.

“I was blessed with great officers in the GoM since 2012 which helped me maintain some sort of swimming routine. My next role will need my commitment 100% . What I could not achieve as a swimmer, I hope to achieve as a coach in the future,” he wrote further on X.