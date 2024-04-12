Billie Jean Kings Cup: India beat Korean Republic, moves to second in Group I of Asia/Oceania pool

Team India secured an important victory over the Korean Republic in their fourth game in Group I of the Asia/Oceania division of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge in China, on Friday.

India defeated the Koreans with a 2-1 scoreline thanks to the brilliance of Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana Thombare.The singles match ups were shared between India and Korea, with Bhosale defeating Sohyun Park 6-2, 6-2 and then Korea coming back to level the tie with Sujeong Jang defeating Raina 6-2, 6-3.

India then took the tie with a determined win in the doubles match with Raina and Thombare taking down Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park 6-4, 6-4. India displayed tremendous grit and fight in this tie and coming in as potential underdogs have done themselves extremely proud.

With this win, India has now overtaken Korean Republic and sits in second. They will face New Zealand tomorrow (13th April, 2024) in its final Group I game and winning it will secure a spot in the playoffs scheduled to be held at Spain in November, 2024.

The top two teams of Group I in the Asia/Oceania division will qualify for the playoffs while the bottom two get relegated to Group II of the Asia/Oceania division in 2025.

