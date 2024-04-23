Ashi, Swapnil top 50m Rifle 3 OST, trap shooters falter at Olympic qualifiers

Shooters Ashi Chouksey and Swapnil Kusale topped the women’s and men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions qualification events respectively during the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) in New Delhi on Tuesday.



Ashi shot 590 in the women’s 3P OST, as Sift Kaur Samra trailed her with a score of 583.

Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil was third with 581.

The Paris Olympics quota placeholder Shriyanka Sadangi finished fourth with 575 points. Nischal cancelled out Shrinaka's lead but fell short based on inner 10s.

In the men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions qualification event, Swapnil finished ahead of his competitors with two superlative 199s in the first Kneeling and Prone positions, to end with 592.

Chain Singh of the army finished second with 591, while Akhil Sheoran, despite scoring a perfect 200 in prone, was third with 589.

Niraj Kumar and Aishwary Tomar shot 579 and 576 to fill the bottom two positions on the table.

Indian trap shooters falter

Meanwhile, India's trap shooters failed miserably at the Olympic Qualifying Championship in Doha on Tuesday.

In the men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman accumulated 119 points to finish 23rd, while Vivaan Kapoor was 56th (116 points) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu finished 82nd (114 points).

In the women's trap event, Manisha Keer was the best-placed Indian at 37th with 111 points, while Neeru was 55th (107 points) and Shreyasi Singh was 56th (106 points).