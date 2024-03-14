Controversy erupts over flash targets at Para Shooting World Cup trap finals

India faced a significant embarrassment during the finals of the WSPS Para World Cup trap events as the 'flash targets' were deemed unsuitable for competition by the foreign jury.

The event, a milestone for India as it hosts the first-ever WSPS Para Shooting World Cup, drew over 250 shooters from 50 nations to the Karni Singh Ranges.

Although not mandatory, 'flash targets' are customary in international shotgun event finals, aiding judges in determining successful hits by emitting a distinct pink plume upon impact. However, the foreign jury insisted on their immediate removal, this unexpected directive led to a swift response from range officials, who, with the assistance of knowledgeable personnel, completed the task within ten minutes, ensuring the competition commenced on schedule.

India's R6 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Mixed Team of Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini & Siddharth Babu wins BRONZE🥉 at the Para Shooting World Cup 2024 in New Delhi! 🇮🇳😇#Praise4Para | 📸 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/9gPNraWRqh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 14, 2024

While the international jury expressed frustration, they refrained from filing a formal complaint, considering India's inaugural hosting of the prestigious Para World Cup. Tyler Anderson, the senior manager of World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS), is also present in New Delhi for the event.



Rajiv Bhatia, Secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), clarified that the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had procured flash targets from the federation and denied any reports of providing substandard or expired targets. Despite the incident, no formal complaints were filed by PCI, emphasizing the importance of careful transportation and equipment maintenance. PCI Chairperson for Para Shooting, JP Nautiyal, declined to comment on the matter.