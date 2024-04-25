U20 Asian Athletics: Indian athletes dominate Javelin Throw

India won gold and silver medals in javelin throw as Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav kicked off the campaign at the 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships in style on Wednesday in Dubai.



Deepanshu won the top prize with a throw of 70.29m, while Rohan Yadav clinched silver throwing the spear at a distance of 70.03m.



In men's 1500m, Priyanshu claimed silver after clocking 3:50.85s.

Earlier, in the morning session, Ritik bagged the silver medal in men's discus throw, while Prachi Ankush Devkar missed bronze in women's 3000m, finishing fourth.

Indian middle-distance and sprinters were also successful in heats on the opening day.

🇮🇳's Deepanshu Sharma (🎽138) won 🥇 with a throw of 70.29m while Rohan Yadav mined the 🥈 at 70.03m in Men Javelin throw at #AsianU20 Athletics Championship in Dubai.#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/EIzXUXeQoe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 24, 2024

In women's 800m, Laxita Vinod Sandliea and Tanvi Malik sailed into the medal round in the two-lap event.



In the 800m heats, Laxita was second in her heat with a time of 2:09.39, while Tanvi clocked 2:12.82 to cross the finish line in fourth place in her heat.

Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar and Sangeetha Dodla entered the medal round in the women's 400m.

Anushka was first in her 400m heat, clocking 55.75 seconds, while Sangeetha clocked 56.21 seconds to finish second in her heat, to stay in the race for the podium.

In the men's 400m heats, Aman Choudhary gave a good account of himself to enter the medal round. He clocked 48 seconds to top his heat.

The Indian female athletes -- Jeyavindhiya Jegadish and Shreeya Rajesh also advanced to the medal round in 400m hurdles.

Earlier, a discus thrower from the National Centre of Excellence at Patiala, Ritik, began his quest for the title with an opening throw of 49.97m.

He had no mark in his second attempt but cemented his position among the medal contenders in his third attempt of 52.23m. His fourth attempt was again no mark, while the fifth was 50.35m and his last and sixth attempts were 53.01m.

Gold went to Qatar's Djibrine Adoum Ahmat, whose best throw on the day was 54.80m. Hassan Mubarak Alahsaee of Saudi Arabia took bronze with a throw of 50.41m.