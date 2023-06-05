Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

International referee sacked for supporting the wrestler's protest

International wrestling referee Jagbir Singh was sacked for supporting the ongoing wrestlers' protests in New Delhi.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 5 Jun 2023 9:46 AM GMT

The wrestler's protest keeps taking a turn for worse with each passing day, in another such incidence, international wrestling referee Jagbir Singh was sacked for supporting the ongoing wrestlers' protests in New Delhi.

The Bridge did an exclusive interview with him. Watch


Indian SportsIndian wrestlingVinesh PhogatBajrang PuniaSakshi MalikIndian athletes
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X