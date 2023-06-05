Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
International referee sacked for supporting the wrestler's protest
International wrestling referee Jagbir Singh was sacked for supporting the ongoing wrestlers' protests in New Delhi.
The wrestler's protest keeps taking a turn for worse with each passing day, in another such incidence, international wrestling referee Jagbir Singh was sacked for supporting the ongoing wrestlers' protests in New Delhi.
The Bridge did an exclusive interview with him. Watch
