WSPS World Cup Changwon: Mona Aggarwal wins her second world cup title

Mona Aggarwal, Indian rifle para-shooter, secured her second World Cup title of the year at the WSPS World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday. She won the R2 - 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final.

Mona was the lone Indian representative at her event as the Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara, decided to skip this World Cup in South Korea. She shot a very good total of 625.5 to secure her fifth position in the qualification round.

In the final, Mona showcased a superb spell of consistent shooting as all of her 24 shots were above the 10-point mark, which helped her compile this good total of 250.8. The silver and bronze medals went to Slovakia's Verónica Vadovicova (250) and Swedish shooter Anna Benson (228.8) respectively.

Earlier, Mona had a victory in the same event at the home World Cup in New Delhi last month, where she also secured her Paralympic quota for Paris 2024. She will try to continue with her good form at this prestigious event in Paris and will be aiming to get her first-ever Paralympic medal.

Other Indian para-shooters, Rubina Francis, Nihal Singh, Akash and Sanjeev Kumar Giri will be in action for their respective 10m air pistol events on 27th of April. This will be the final event for all the rifle and pistol para-shooters before the Paralympic Games 2024.