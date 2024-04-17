BMW Open: Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti pair stun Monte Carlo Masters champions

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti pulled off a major upset in the opening round of BMW Open, an ATP 250 clay court event, as they knocked out reigning French Open finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6, 10-6.



This win was particularly massive for Bhambri and Olivetti because Gille and Vliegen won the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

Bhambri, currently ranked 59th in the ATP rankings, will be happy to register this win.

In January this year, Bhambri, who won the Australian Open junior's title in 2009, quit men's singles to focus on doubles.

Bhambri and Olivetti have been in fine form of late. Earlier this month, they reached the semifinals of the Marrakech Open, where they lost to second-seeded Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria.

The unseeded Indo-French pair had lost the gruelling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 event.

Rutuja Bhosale shines in China

Meanwhile, Rutuja Bhosale reached the pre-quarterfinals of W50 Shenzhen (a hard court event) women's singles event in China. She also reached the quarterfinal of the event in partnership with YeXinMa.

Rutuja will face Liu Fangzhou of China in the women's singles pre-quarterfinal, while in women's doubles, they will be facing Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono in the quarterfinals.