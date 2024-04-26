Kerala Blasters FC parted ways with Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Friday announced that the club has parted ways its Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanovic.



Having joined the Club in 2021, Ivan Vukomanovic has left an indelible mark on the club. Under his stewardship, the Club qualified for the ISL playoffs consecutively for three years, including a ISL runners-up finish in his maiden season. The Club also recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022.

The Club bids goodbye to our Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanovic. We thank Ivan for his leadership and commitment and wish him the best in his journey ahead. #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/tP8orFbuGe — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) April 26, 2024

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said “Coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s influence on the team development over the past three years has been truly invaluable. Working alongside him has been both a privilege and a pleasure. I'm immensely grateful for his contributions to Kerala Blasters FC, and I wish him all the best in all his future pursuits.”



Club Director Nikhil B Nimmagadda said “This has been a difficult decision for us. I have had a trusting, open & friendly relationship with Ivan from day one. While the change is difficult, we feel it is the right time to make the next step. I am very grateful to Ivan for what he has done for KBFC, the stability he brought, & the wonderful foundation he has set for the Club’s future. He is and will always remain a dear friend & an integral member of our Blasters family. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, to appoint a suitable candidate who aligns with the Club’s vision and objectives.