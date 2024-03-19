Thrills, Skills, and Chills: Recapping the 2024 WPL

Last ball finishes, towering sixes, breathtaking catches, the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) had it all.

For the last three weeks, the WPL entertained us with some amazing cricket enjoyed by one and all. It has given the fans and the players so many unforgettable memories, especially for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faithful who have finally managed to get their hands on a trophy as their women ended the drought for the franchise. Their men have been trophyless in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008 despite reaching the final thrice.

As the dust slowly starts to settle and the attention shifts to the mega carnival that is the IPL, we at The Bridge decided to make note of five key moments of the WPL that will stay in people's minds for a very long time.

The fastest delivery

﻿Shabnim Ismail of Mumbai Indians broke the record for the fastest ball bowled in women's cricket's history when she clocked in at 132.1 kmph during the match against Delhi Capitals.

The South African, although retired from international cricket, showed she is still just as good!

﻿Ellyse Perry breaking the glass of a car

﻿As if breaking records wasn't enough, Ellyse Perry, the Australian legend, went one step further and broke the window of the Tata Punch. ev car during the game against the UP Warriorz in Bangalore.

This is only the second-ever instance of the ball breaking the window of a parked car in the history of WPL and IPL, the first instance belonging to a certain Universe Boss, Chris Gayle!



It was the penultimate ball of the 19th over and Perry lifted Deepti Sharma's tossed-up delivery over mid-wicket and straight into the rear seat window of the innocent car parked for public viewing. "I was a bit worried, I am not sure if I have insurance here to cover that," jokingly remarked Perry after the game.

Tata, in return, framed the glass piece she broke from the window and gifted it to her as a memento. You can never keep Perry out of the game!

Perry fires with the ball



﻿Ellyse Perry is inevitable. There cannot be any news article written on RCB and WPL without her name getting mentioned at least three times! Such is her genius on the field.

In a very important game against Mumbai Indians, Perry gathered all of her experience and delivered a lifetime time, taking 6 for 15 - the best bowling figures in WPL history that helped restrict MI to 113.



But she did not stop there. She went on to make an unbeaten 40 to ensure RCB crossed the line and confirmed their spot in the eliminator, which they would eventually go on to win and subsequently win the final.

﻿Sajana's dream debut

﻿It was the opening night of the WPL. MI took on the DC and M﻿I, chasing 172, needed 5 from 1 ball. They lost their skipper Kaur and defeat loomed over their heads. In came debutant Sajana Sajeevan to face spinner Alice Capsey.

In what could only be described as the stuff of dreams, Sajana, facing her very first ball in the WPL, smashed Capsey for a six and won the game for MI. When we talk about making an introduction, none of us will ever forget that for a very long time!

﻿RCB ending its trophy drought

﻿After 16 years of hard work, fighting through lows and enduring many painful moments, RCB fans can hold their heads up high as they have finally broken their long-awaited trophy drought by winning the WPL final against DC with a brilliant performance.

After a spin masterclass restricting DC to just 113, the experience of skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry carried them over the line. The winning runs were scored by the young Richa Ghosh, making this the biggest and best moment of the 2024 WPL.

﻿Honourable mentions

﻿Notwithstanding the moments mentioned above, there were several other special moments and performances in this year's WPL. Marizanne Kapp's outstanding spell of 4-0-5-3 against UP Warriorz, RCB's heartbreaking one-run defeat to DC, Sophie Molineux's brilliance in the final dismissing Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in the same over, Kaur's stunning 95 off 48 against Gujarat Giants are some examples in what was a tournament packed with brilliance.

But what made WPL 2024 even more special was the amazing support it garnered. Packed stadiums, fans cheering the girls both on and off the field, high viewer count, you name it, we had it in WPL 2024!

It is so heartwarming to see the rise of women's cricket over the past year and this year's WPL has once again reiterated the fact that cricket is not just a gentleman's game, it is everyone's game!