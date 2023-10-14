Bhavani Devi wins Bronze at FIE - Tournoi Satellite in individual category

Bhavani Devi secured a bronze medal at the FIE - Tournoi Satellite in the individual/sabre category on Saturday. This marked her first appearance in an FIE competition for the season.

Bhavani Devi, who had recently faced disappointment at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, demonstrated a comeback in the FIE - Tournoi Satellite. She had been knocked out of the Asian Games after a challenging quarter-final bout where she suffered a 7-15 loss to China's Yaqi Shao.

Bhavani Devi wins BRONZE🥉 in Tournoi Satellite event in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the Women's Sabre Category 🇮🇳🔥#Fencing 🤺| 📸 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/yiyeVeO8Az — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 14, 2023

Bhavani Devi has been a trailblazer in Indian fencing, having achieved numerous milestones in her career. She made history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, securing her place in the 2020 Summer Games.



Bhavani Devi is also the first Indian to secure a gold medal at the senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra, competing in the sabre event.