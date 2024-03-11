Rudransh Khandelwal, Nihal Singh win silver, bronze at Para Shooting World Cup

Indian para-shooters Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won silver and bronze medals in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category at the Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Monday.



A gold medal, however, eluded India on day three of the event.

Among other winners were Rudransh, Nihal and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj who won the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver with China finishing on top of the podium.

Teenager Rudransh, who has already secured a Paris Paralympic quota place in 2023, accumulated 223.2 in the final to finish behind Italy's Davide Francesschetti, who piled on 230.0 to win the gold medal.

Nihal, meanwhile, settled for the bronze medal with 202.8 points.

Earlier, in the qualification round, Rudransh shot 530 and Nihal 527 to reach the eight-shooter final placed sixth and seventh.

In the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team event, the troika of Rudransh (530), Nihal (527) and Singhraj (516) scored 1573 for the silver medal with China taking the gold with a combined score of 1611.

So far, only rifle shooter Mona Agarwal won a gold medal in the prestigious Para World Cup for India.

Mona also claimed a silver alongside Aadithya Giri in the Mixed Team Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event on Sunday.

The 37-year-old partnered with Giri but fell short in the final against China's Zhong Yixin and Dong Chao, settling for silver with a score of 16-4.