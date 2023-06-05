Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

What makes Avinash Sable the Sultan of Steeplechase?

What makes Avinash Sable's achievements extraordinary and special?

By

Richa Singh

Published: 5 Jun 2023 9:48 AM GMT

Avinash Sable a.k.a the 'Sultan of Steeplechase' is a sensation. Breaking records left and right, Sable has become one of the world's best.

His run in the 3000m steeplechase event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games showcased to the world that he can win anything on his day. But what makes his achievements extraordinary and special? Watch:


Indian SportsIndian athleticsAvinash SableAthletics
