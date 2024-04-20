Olympics Begin In
Wrestling

Asian Olympic Qualifiers Live: Vinesh , Anshu, Mansi, Reetika into semis - Blog, scores, Results, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the women's freestyle wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Anshu Malik (57kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) in fray for Paris Olympics Quota at the Asian Olympic qualifiers. (PritishRaj/TheBridge)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 April 2024 6:40 AM GMT

Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Five Indian women's freestyle wrestler including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika will be in action at Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Saturday. They will be eyeing for the quota place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The finalists of each category will earn a ticket for Paris Olympics. The morning session will start at 10:00 AM IST

Wrestlers in action

Women's 50 KG - Vinesh Phogat, Men's 57 KG - Anshu Malik, Women's 62 KG - Mansi, Women's 68 Kg - Nisha Dahiya, Women's 76 Kg - Reetika

Stay tuned for updates:

Live Updates

2024-04-20 04:00:02
WrestlingOlympic QualifiersAnshu MalikVinesh Phogat
