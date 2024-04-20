Wrestling
Asian Olympic Qualifiers Live: Vinesh , Anshu, Mansi, Reetika into semis - Blog, scores, Results, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the women's freestyle wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Asian Olympic Qualifier Live: Five Indian women's freestyle wrestler including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika will be in action at Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Saturday. They will be eyeing for the quota place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The finalists of each category will earn a ticket for Paris Olympics. The morning session will start at 10:00 AM IST
Wrestlers in action
Women's 50 KG - Vinesh Phogat, Men's 57 KG - Anshu Malik, Women's 62 KG - Mansi, Women's 68 Kg - Nisha Dahiya, Women's 76 Kg - Reetika
Live Updates
- 20 April 2024 6:40 AM GMT
Four Indian in semis, evening session to start at 5:30 PM IST
Semis line-up
Vinesh vs Laura Ganikyzy (KAZ) - 50 Kg
Anshu vs Laylokhon Sobirova (UZB) - 57 KG
Mansi vs Hyon Gyong Mun (DPR) - 62 KG
Reetika vs Hui Tsz Chang (TPE) - 76 KG
- 20 April 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Nisha Dahiya misses the semis despite 2/3 wins in the group
Kyrgyzstan and DPR Korea progressed on the basis of points in group B as Nisha finished third.
- 20 April 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Nisha won 10-0, her second group victory
Her qualification will confirmed with final match of the grp between Krgystan and DPR Korea