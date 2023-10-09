Asian Games 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win historic badminton gold medal
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Badminton men’s doubles gold medal at Asian Games 2023 to create history.
The World No. 3 Indian pair beat World No. 15 Korean pair Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-16 in the final to clinch India’s first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games.
This is also India's first medal in men's doubles in 41 years since Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe won a bronze in 1982 edition.
Satwik and Chirag had knocked out Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to seal a place in the final. Earlier, the India duo edged out the Singapore's Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo in the quarter-finals to assure themselves a medal.
This was Satwik and Chirag’s fifth title of the year, following wins at the Swiss Open, Asian Championships, Indonesia Open and Korea Open.
This historic gold medal is the latest jewel in Satwik and Chirag's crown of achievements which includes the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold, Thomas Cup 2022 title and World Championships 2023 bronze
The golden achievement for Satwik and Chirag is poised to propel them to the world number one ranking in men's doubles
India finished their badminton campaign at Hangzhou with three medals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were also part of the Indian men's team which clinched silver medal. HS Prannoy won a bronze in the men’s singles event.