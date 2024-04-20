Indian Para-Canoeists dominate Asian Championships in Tokyo

Indian para-canoeists have once again asserted their dominance at the Asian Canoeing/Para Canoeing Sprint Championships held in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

With a stellar performance, they secured a remarkable tally of gold, silver, and bronze medals. Leading the charge, Jaideep secured the gold medal in the VL3 Men's 200m event, setting the stage for India's triumph.

#ParaCanoeing Update



Gold Rush in Tokyo 🇯🇵!



Indian domination at Asian Canoeing/Para Canoeing Sprint Championships continues 🥇🚣‍♂️🥇🚣‍♀️



Here are the results so far -



🥇Jaideep - VL3 Men's 200m

🥈Shabana - KL3 women's 200m

🥉Sangeeta Rajput - KL3 women's 200m

🥇- Pooja Ojha -… pic.twitter.com/RODdpPO9Ol — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 20, 2024

Shabana and Sangeeta Rajput followed suit, clinching silver and bronze respectively in the KL3 Women's 200m category, adding to India's medal haul.



The Indian contingent continued their winning streak with Pooja Ojha and Prachi Yadav dominating the KL1 and KL2 Women's 200m races, securing gold medals in their respective categories. Rajni Jha and Sonalben Ratilal Vasoya contributed to India's medal tally with silver medals in the KL2 and KL1 Women's 200m events.

The men's division showcased equal brilliance, with Surender Kumar, Yash Kumar, and Gajendra Singh clinching gold, silver, and silver respectively in the VL1 and VL2 Men's 200m races.