WPL: Top five uncapped players who have captured the limelight this season

An exciting second season of WPL has ended with Royal Challengers Bangalore defeating Delhi Capitals to end their long wait for silverware at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

This season has delivered numerous thrillers, with new heroes emerging in pressure situations, such as S Sajana's last-ball six or Asha Sobhana's excellent bowling spells in the death overs.

The Bridge is spotlighting uncapped players who had standout performances for their respective teams this season:

Asha Sobhana - RCB

Asha Sobhana played a pivotal role in RCB's success this season, particularly in the spin bowling department, excelling during the crucial death overs. She commenced the season strongly, securing a fifer in the first match against UP Warriorz.

Throughout the season, she claimed 12 wickets in ten matches, showcasing her skill and composure. One standout moment was her performance in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians, where she successfully defended 12 runs in the final over, propelling her team to their first final.

Despite frequently being relied upon for death bowling duties by captain Smriti Mandhana, Sobhana maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.12. As the final approaches, she will be aiming to replicate her heroic performances on the grand stage.

Tanuja Kanwar - Gujarat Giants



Tanuja emerged as a standout performer for the Gujarat Giants during a challenging season. Serving as one of the team's primary four-over bowlers, she consistently delivered during crucial phases of the game, including the powerplay and death overs.

Finishing as the leading wicket-taker for her team, Tanuja claimed 10 wickets across eight matches, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.13. Her knack for taking wickets was evident, contributing at least one dismissal in seven of her appearances this season.

Beyond her bowling prowess, Tanuja showcased her value as a versatile player by making valuable contributions with the bat. Notably, in the opening match of the season against MI, she played a pivotal role, crafting a solid 28-run innings as a finisher, aiding her team in achieving a respectable total.

S Sajana - Mumbai Indians

Sajana made an unforgettable entrance onto the scene, etching her name into the annals of the sport right from her debut, where she sealed a win for her team with a mighty last-ball six in a nail-biting encounter against Delhi Capitals.

Throughout the season, Sajana has established herself as one of the most explosive finishers for her team, boasting the highest strike rate among all Indian players at 158.18. Her ability to provide crucial finishing touches in the death overs has been instrumental in bolstering her team's final total on multiple occasions.

Not confined to her batting prowess alone, Sajana has also demonstrated her value with the ball in hand. In a group stage match against Gujarat Giants, she showcased her bowling skills by clean bowling the explosive Australian opener, Beth Mooney, thereby breaking a formidable 100+ partnership for the second wicket.

Breakthrough 🙌



The 121 run stand is broken by Sajeevan Sajana as Beth Mooney walks back #GG 154/3 with 5 overs to go



Live 💻📱https://t.co/LzrO32nWbK #TATAWPL | #MIvGG | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/y1DBxhqj2H — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 9, 2024

Poonam Khemnar - UPW



Poonam emerges as yet another explosive late-middle-order batter, displaying a remarkable blend of attacking shots and batting maturity even in challenging conditions. From her debut match onwards, she showcased her aggressive approach without needing much time to settle in.

Despite limited opportunities to display her talent, Poonam exuded confidence whenever she stepped onto the field, earning the trust of the UP camp. Accumulating 99 runs across six innings, she consistently contributed, including two commendable 30s, along with an impressive boundary percentage.

Her knack for thriving in pressure situations was evident, such as in the last match against Gujarat, where she entered the field with the team reeling at 35-5. Partnering with Deepti Sharma, she played a pivotal role in steering the team's total beyond 140, showcasing her resilience and value to the side.

Shabnam Shakil - GG

Shabnam, at just 16 years old, has captured the admiration of many fans since her debut in the league. A member of the U19 World Cup-winning team last year, her ability to bowl at a formidable pace has garnered the attention of the Gujarat team.

Despite featuring in only four matches this season, Shabnam made a significant impact by claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 7 runs per over. Her standout performance came against UP Warriorz, where she delivered a remarkable spell of 3 wickets for just 11 runs.

Notably, Shabnam's scalps included international stars like Alyssa Healy and Chamari Athapaththu, nearly sealing the match in Gujarat's favor within the first six overs. With such promising talent, it's certain that Gujarat Giants will prioritize retaining her services for the upcoming seasons.