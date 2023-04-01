Log In
Boxing

EXPLAINED: Boxing's new 'Bout Review System'

The IBA has introduced a real-time ring side bout review system for the first time at the Women's World Boxing Championships.

Richa Singh

Published: 1 April 2023 6:28 AM GMT

The IBA (International Boxing Association) introduced a real-time ring side bout review system for the first time at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

While watching the bouts of Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghaghas, Saweety Bora and other boxers, you must have observed something new. We are here to explain what this change exactly is!


Boxing Boxing World Cup Indian Sports 
