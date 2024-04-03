Indian women's cricket team to play 5 T20Is against Bangladesh

The Indian women's cricket team will travel to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against the hosts. The series is scheduled from 28th April to 9th May.

As per the itinerary published by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave on May 10.

The first match of the series will be a Day-Night (D/N) affair and will be played on April 28, followed by games on April 30 (D/N), May 2, May 6 and May 9 (D/N).

All the matches are scheduled to be held in Sylhet.

BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the tour as the Indian players are busy in the Inter zonal multi-day trophy with the semifinals of the tournament going on.

Players like S Sajana and Asha Shobana are expected to make their debut in this series following their solid show at the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL).

The tour is important as Bangladesh will host the Women's T20 World Cup in September-October 2024 where India will be chasing the elusive title.

On the other hand, hosts Bangladesh, currently playing Australia in a T20I series, have lost two matches. Earlier, they lost the ODI series too.

India's tour of Bangladesh: Itinerary

28 April: First T20I (D/N), SICS

30 April: Second T20I (D/N), SICS

2 May: Third T20I, SICS Outer

6 May: Fourth T20I, SICS Outer

9 May: Fifth T20I (D/N), SICS