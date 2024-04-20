Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala shine in Olympics selection trials 1; Bhaker sets new record

Manu Bhaker emerged atop in the women's 25-meter pistol Olympics Selection Trials (OST) 1 held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. With a stunning final score of 47 out of 50, Bhaker not only clinched the top position but also set a new standard in the sport.

The competition, featuring five talented shooter, witnessed Bhaker's dominance from the onset. Her exceptional performance in the qualification round saw her eclipse the world record score by a remarkable six points, setting the stage for her triumph in the finals.

With a final score of 47/50, Manu Bhaker comes atop a five women competition to win the women's 25-meter pistol OST T1. Rhythm Sangwan came in second place with 39, followed by Abhidnya Patil in third

Bhaker's consistency and focus were evident throughout the tournament. In the final rounds, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots showcased her exceptional skill, with a remarkable sequence of 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 5, 4, 5, 5, and 5.



Despite fierce competition from her peers, Bhaker maintained a significant lead, with Rhythm Sangwan and Abhidnya Patil trailing behind. Esha Singh, although eliminated earlier in the competition, secured a leading position in the qualification round, highlighting the depth of talent in the field.

In the men's category, Anish Bhanwala asserted his dominance in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event, finishing with an impressive score of 33 hits. Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured the second and third positions, respectively, showcasing their prowess in the sport.