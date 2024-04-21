Tarun thumps Kadam to clinch gold at Spanish Para-Badminton tournament

India's Tarun emerged victorious over compatriot Sukant Kadam to claim the gold medal in the SL 4 category at the esteemed Spanish Para Badminton tournament, on Sunday.

The intense final saw Tarun triumph over Kadam with a scoreline of 21-13, 16-21, 21-16, securing the top spot on the podium.

Notably, in the semi-finals, Sukant Kadam displayed exceptional prowess by defeating none other than the reigning world champion, Suhas Yathiraj, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

🇮🇳 Para Team Won 1️⃣4️⃣ Medals at Dubai Para Badminton International Held from 11th - 17th December 2023 🙌✨



13th Tournament of the Paris 2024 Paralympics Qualification Race.



14 Medals🏆

1. Gold🥇

5. Silver🥈

8 Bronze🥉 pic.twitter.com/ZaVmdtEKSu — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 18, 2023

The SL3 category witnessed Kumar Nitesh, Manoj Sarkar, and Jagadesh Dilli clinching gold, silver, and bronze respectively, further solidifying India's strong presence in the global para-badminton arena.



The achievements extended beyond the singles matches, as the doubles events showcased India's collective talent. Deep Ranjan and Manoj displayed remarkable teamwork to secure the silver medal, while Umesh Vikram and Surya Kant fought valiantly to claim bronze in the men’s doubles SL 3 and SL 4 categories.

The success story didn't end there, as Sivarajan Solaimalai secured bronze and Nithya Sre bagged silver in the SH 6 category, adding more accolades to India's medal tally.