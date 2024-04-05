Velvan Senthilkumar reaches quarterfinal of German Open Squash

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar stunned eighth seed George Parker of England to enter the quarterfinals of the German Open in Hamburg on Thursday.

Senthilkumar was consistent during his 11-5,11-8,9-11,11-9 second-round win over Parker in 61 minutes on Thursday.

Senthilkumar started the match with an early lead sending Parker on the backfoot. The Englishman struggled to keep up with the pace of the Indian and lost the first game 5-11.

Parker came closer in the second, fighting for every point and scoring through some accurate drops. But the Indian played crucial points better to take a 2-0 lead.

Parker came back with more focus in the third game and displayed his quality with some aggressive shot-making to win the game 11-9.

However, Senthilkumar didn't make any mistakes in the fourth game and won it 11-9 despite some resistance from Parker.

In the quarterfinals, Senthilkumar will face No. 4 seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia.



Earlier, Senthilkumar, ranked 59 in the world had defeated Yassin Elshafei of Egypt 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in 62 minutes in the first round.

