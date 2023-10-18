Asian Games 2023: List of Indian athletes with multiple medals (Top 5)
Ojas Deotale (3 Gold)
Compound Men’s Team (GOLD), Compound Mixed Team (GOLD), Compound Men’s Individual(GOLD)
Jyothi Surekha Vennam (3 Gold)
Compound Women’s Team (GOLD), Compound Mixed Team (GOLD), Compound Women’s Individual(GOLD)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)
10m Air Rifle Team Men (GOLD), 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men (GOLD), 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men (SILVER),10m Air Rifle Men (BRONZE)
Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (2 GOLD)
Men’s Team (GOLD), Mixed Doubles (GOLD)
Esha Singh (1 Gold, 3 Silver)
25m Pistol Team Women (GOLD), 10m Air Pistol Team Women (SILVER), 10m Air Pistol Women (SILVER), 25m Pistol Women (SILVER)
