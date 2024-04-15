Sumit Nagal receives UK visa appointment following plea on social media

India's Sumit Nagal has been in the limelight for his pathbreaking performances in ATP tournaments in recent months. He rose to career-high ATP rankings of 80 due to his consistent shows. But that did not end his plights.

On Monday, he took to social media platform X, on Monday, to reveal that the British High Commission had not given him an appointment for a UK visa as he was set to represent India at Wimbledon, starting on July 1.



"Hi @UKinIndia, @VFSGlobal, and Respected @CScottFCDO

Ma'am, I am in urgent need of a UK Visa appointment in New Delhi to represent India at Wimbledon this year.

However, I'm unable to find any appointments.

Could you kindly assist me urgently? Thank you!" Nagal wrote on X.

Last week, the United Kingdom appointed Lindy Cameron as their first woman high commissioner to New Delhi as the successor of Alex Ellis.

But, following his plea on the public domain, the British High Commission took swift action and gave him an appointment.

Thank you @CScottFCDO Ma'am, @UKinIndia, and @VFSGlobal for your swift response on my UK visa appointment request



Really appreciate your help! 👍 — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) April 15, 2024

Nagal, India's highest-ranked men's singles player, has been steadily rising through the ATP rankings due to his good shows in recent ATP tournaments.



In January, he became the first Indian man to reach the second round of the Australian Open after defeating world number 27 Alexander Bublik in a straight-set match. By beating Bublik, he became the first Indian man in 35 years to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Following his headline-grabbing performance in Australia, he won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Tour event in February, which helped him to rise to 97.

Earlier this month, he went up two places before making the 13-place jump to attain his career-best ranking of 80 after he beat eighth-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifiers and overcame third-seeded Facundo Díaz Acosto to secure a spot in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters. He lost to Holger Rune in the second round.