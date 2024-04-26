Wushu World Cup Qualifying C'ships: India win seven medals in China

A total of seven medals were bagged by the Indian wushu players which included two gold at the International Wushu Invitational Tournament 2024, held in Jiangyin, China, from April 21 to 26.

The tournament was also served as a supplementary qualifier for 3rd Taolu World Cup 2024 and 10th Sanda World Cup 2024 event. Eight Indian players confirmed their berth for these Wushu World Cups, scheduled to take place later this year.

This tournament addressed the concerns of many Indian players who were unable to participate in the 16th World Wushu Championships primarily due to visa issues. Roshibina Devi has already qualified for the World Cup via World Championships silver medal performance.

In addition to the two golds, India also secured, two silver and three bronze medals from this event.

This tournament attracted nearly 300 athletes from 38 countries. Among them, Iran came out on top and won the Championships title, with a total of 20 medals, including 13 gold medals.