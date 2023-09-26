Asian Games
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE: Indian Sailing, Fencing and Judo in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Day 3 of the Asian Games 2023 as Indian sailors, fencers, and judokas get into action.
LIVE: Day 3 of Asian Games 2023 will see multiple Indian athletes in action including Shooting, Sailing, Fencing, Boxing, Squash, Hockey, and many more.
India will target a historic first medal in fencing with Bhavani Devi in action. In Shooting and Sailing, the Indian players are expected to win more medals today.
Key action:
Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal (Shooting), Neha Thakur (Sailing).
Live Updates
- 26 Sep 2023 2:33 AM GMT
Cycling-Women's Pursuit team finish seventh in Qualifying
Women's Pursuit team finish seventh in Qualifying with 52.898.
Will play against Malaysia in the round-1.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:21 AM GMT
Judo-Indubala Devi lost out in round of 16
Indubala Devi lost out in round of 16 of womens 78 KG by an victory on IPPON against thailand player Ikumi Oeda.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:16 AM GMT
Swimming-Shivangi Sarma finished 7th in the Heat-4 women's 100m Freestyle
Shivangi Sarma finished 7th in women's 100m Freestyle heat-4 with 58.31, Missed out on the final.
She finished 17th overall rankings.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:54 AM GMT
Fencing-Bhavani Devi into the round of 32 in Women's Sabre
Five out of Five wins for Bhavani devi in Group stage and top the Group.
She won against the Asian champion from Uzbekistan in the 4th match of group Stage.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:50 AM GMT
Shooting-Indian Mixed Rifle team into the Bronze Medal match
Divyansh Panwar and Ramita into the Bronze Medal match of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with 628.2 finishing Sixth.
Will play against South Korea in Bronze Medal Match.