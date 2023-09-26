Asian Games Day 3 LIVE: Indian Sailing, Fencing and Judo in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

LIVE: Day 3 of Asian Games 2023 will see multiple Indian athletes in action including Shooting, Sailing, Fencing, Boxing, Squash, Hockey, and many more.

India will target a historic first medal in fencing with Bhavani Devi in action. In Shooting and Sailing, the Indian players are expected to win more medals today.

Key action:

Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal (Shooting), Neha Thakur (Sailing).

Stay tuned for updates.