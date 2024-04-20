Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Anshu secure Paris Olympics quota; Reetika script history

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Reetika and Anshu Malik secured Olympic quotas in the women's 50kg, 76kg and 57kg category respectively at the Asian Olympic qualifiers at the Asian Olympic qualifiers, on Saturday.

Reetika etched her name in history books by securing the nation's first ever Olympic quota in the women's 76kg category. She defeated Hui T. Chang of Chinese Taipei with a commanding 7-0 victory, propelling her into the 76kg final and clinching India's third quota of the day.

Vinesh Phogat, who recently returned from knee surgery and nearly a year and a half absence from international competition, showcased her dominance on the mat.

Vinesh Phogat earns an Olympic quota for India in the women's 50kg category at the Asian Olympic qualifiers. Coming back from knee surgery and almost a year and a half out of international competition, she beats Laura Ganikyzy by 10-0 in the quota match.

In the semifinals Phogat faced off against Laura Ganikyzy of Kazakhstan, where she emerged victorious with an emphatic score of 10-0. Her exceptional performance not only secured her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics but also underscored her status as one of India's premier athletes.



Phogat is set to square off against Uzbekistan's Aktenge KEUNIMJAEVA in the finals, further cementing her quest for Olympic glory. Earlier in the day, she navigated through tough competition, easily defeating her Cambodian rival Smanang Dit to qualify for the semi-final.

Anshu Malik secured her Paris Olympics quota in the women's 57 kg category after defeating her opponent Laylokhon Sobirova with a commanding 11-0 victory by technical superiority. Should she represent India in Paris, it will mark her second appearance at the Olympics.

Malik's journey to Olympic qualification was marked by impressive performances, including a dominant win over Bilimbek Kyzy in the quarter-finals, where she triumphed with a score of 12-1.