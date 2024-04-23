Shotgun shooter gets an entry at national trials despite failing criteria

Indian trap shooter Karan was allowed to compete in shotgun trials held in New Delhi and Bhopal in February-March despite failing the National Rifles Association of India's (NRAI) criteria. Karan was recommended by the Army.

He missed the criteria for shotgun selection trials by two points but was allowed to compete when a few more shooters with identical scores at last year's National Championships hadn't been selected.

NRAI, who are already fighting a court battle in favour of their mentioned selection criteria for the ongoing trials of the Paris Olympics, had loosened their grip by allowing Karan despite not fulfilling their criteria.

Karan, an army man, shot 108 in the National Championships held in November. NRAI had announced that shooters with a score of 110 in senior men's trap during the National Championship would be eligible for the trials, but still, he was the only shooter exempted by the NRAI.

The shooter competed in a series of four selection trials and is currently ranked 15th, thus failing to make it to the national squad.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI that since Karan is a "budding" shooter and his "recommendation had come from the Army", hence an exception was made for him.

"We did give an exception as he is a budding, good shooter. There was a difference of just two points and he has been shooting good scores. That's why we introduced him in the trials for selecting the teams for World Cups, World Championships, everything (including Olympics)," added Bhatia.

"We cannot simply go by the rule book (lakeer ke fakeer nahi ban sakte). There was a recommendation from the Army to allow him (for national trials) because he had shot very well at the National Games (in Goa)," he said.

Karan finished sixth in the trap finals at the National Games in Goa, representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

The NRAI's selection process, which allowed only the top five shooters in rifle and pistol at the ongoing trials, has come under criticism from no less than former national coach and legendary pistol shooter Jaspal Rana, who has said that the federation is not following international norms.

Bhatia on the latest development said, "I think we allowed him under a special criteria because of his previous scores."

Bhatia added that giving an exception in trials didn't mean he was selected in the national squad for international competitions like the World Cups and World Championships.

"So, was he selected for the World Cups? 'No', we just gave him an opportunity," he said.

"Every state recommends shooters to be included (in trials), and we go by the merit. A shooter can shoot a bad score in a competition. One day you can shoot a bad score."

"But he is not going for any competition. As on today, he is nowhere in the national ranking. I think his ranking is very low (after the trials). But if he had beaten the field, he would have been (in contention)." Bhatia's views on the performance of Karan.

"Shotgun, we have to promote as (the numbers are very less) compared to pistol rifle and other categories... it was a recommendation of the Army Marksmanship Unit, which is an affiliate unit of the NRAI," he added