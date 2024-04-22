Yuki Bhambri wins ATP 250 BMW Open men's doubles title

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti clinched the ATP 250 BMW Open in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.



Yuki and Albano defeated Jan-Lennard Struff and Andreas Mies of Germany 7-6(6) 7-6(5) to win the men's doubles title.

This was Yuki's second ATP title. Last year, he won the Mallorca Open.

Yuki and Albano have been in fine form of late.

In the semifinal, the Indo-French pair defeated Austria's Alexander Erler and Lucas Mielder 6-1, 6-7, 10-7.

HLs from Yuki Bhambri / Albano Olivetti`s maiden title win at the ATP 250 BMW Open win in Munich, Germany@yukibhambri @MohitYadavIFS @CgiMunich pic.twitter.com/G1Ubz7xDyM — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) April 21, 2024

In the quarterfinal, they won in straight sets against Evan King and Robert Galloway 6-3, 6-3.



In the first round, they defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6, 10-6. Gille and Vliegen are the finalists of the French Open and champions of the Monte Carlo Masters, making their win special.

Earlier this month, Yuki and Albano reached the semifinals of the Marrakech Open, where they lost to second-seeded Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria. The unseeded Indo-French pair had lost the gruelling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 event.

Yuki's title-winning performance in Munich With this win will help him rise to a career-best ranking of 56 in the live doubles rankings.